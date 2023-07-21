SVG officially assumes Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of ECCB

St Vincent and the Grenadines has assumed the Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank ECCB.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves succeeds outgoing Chairman, St. Lucia’s Prime Minister, Phillip J. Pierre.

Minister Gonsalves says he is deeply honoured to accept the Chairmanship of the Monetary Council, and thanked Prime Minister Pierre for his leadership.

Minister Gonsalves highlighted some of the priority areas to be dealt with during his tenure as Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Phillip J. Pierre said the recovery of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank is well underway.

Photo credit: St.Lucia News from the Voice