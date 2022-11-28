SVG Port Authority develops plan to ensure efficient port operations over the holiday season

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority has developed an Operation Plan to ensure that all of their customers receive a service of the highest quality while clearing their barrels and other personal items this Christmas season

Acting Chief Operating Officer at the Port Authority, Walwyn Nichols, says the Government’s duty-free concession runs from November 14th to December 31st.

Mr. Nichols said the month of December is normally their busiest period and they will be rolling out a number of policies to ensure that their operations progress very smoothly.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CLEARANCE1.mp3

Mr. Nichols said they will also commence the employment of ninety-one temporary employees from today.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CLEARANCE2.mp3