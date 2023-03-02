SVG ranked 17th in the World Netball rankings

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has advanced three places in the World Netball rankings released yesterday, and is now ranked 17th.

An elated President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, Natasha Baptiste said: “This is very good news for netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It shows that there are positive results after working hard, but that does not mean we have to relax on the hard work.

We have to continue uplifting the image of netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through improved administration at all levels, quality training of all clubs and national teams, and with support from corporate partners and the Government, and play as many ranking matches as possible.”

Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson has extended congratulations to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, its Executive, the players and coaches on the achievement.