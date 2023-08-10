SVG receives another batch of fertilizer from Morocco

SVG receives another batch of fertilizer from Morocco
St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to benefit from its relations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel says the Ministry of Agriculture has received another batch of fertilizer from Morocco.

Minister Daniel was speaking during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

A Road Map of Co-operation between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Kingdom of Morocco was finalized recently, during a visit to Morocco by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

