SVG recorded fifty-third murder

St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its 53RD murder for 2023.

On Thursday December 21st, members of the Major Crime Unit of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, responded to a shooting incident in Edinboro where two persons were found shot.

According to press release from the RSVG Police Force, preliminary investigations indicate that at about 10:25 a.m., Dwayne Barnfield, a 35-year-old Labourer, and Allan Lewis, a 25-year-old Labourer, both of Edinboro were walking along the Edinboro Public Road towards Kingstown.

On nearing the vicinity of Nine (9) Steps), they were attacked by a masked assailant who fired several bullets.

Both men sustained injuries to their bodies and were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) by the Police for medical treatment.

Barnfield underwent surgery and later succumbed to his injuries.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death. Lewis is still warded as a patient at the MCMH.

Anyone with information that can assist with these investigations is encouraged to call 999/911, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810, or any police station or police officer you feel comfortable speaking with. Investigations into the cases are ongoing.