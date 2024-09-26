SVG records 30% Surge in Stay-Over arrivals in first half of 2024, Boosting Local Economy

The Ministry of Tourism has seen a 30 percent increase in stay over arrivals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the first six months of this year.

This is according to Minister of Tourism, Carlos James. He made the disclosure as he addressed stakeholders at a Media Conference yesterday, at the National Insurance Service Conference Room.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/STAY-OVER1.mp3

Minister James said there is also an increase in total visitor arrivals to destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/STAY-OVER2.mp3

The Minister said the increase in arrivals not only benefits the tourism industry, but also supports local businesses and creates jobs, fostering economic growth across the islands.