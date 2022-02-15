SVG records another Covid-19 death; Death toll now stands at 103 – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one more COVID-19 death taking the death toll to 103.

Health Officials say a 92-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on February 4th, and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

He died yesterday February 13th of COVID-19 Pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.

According to the latest update from the Health Services Sub Committee, three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded bringing the total active cases to 101.

There have been nine recoveries over the reporting period.

Seven persons are hospitalized, one is fully vaccinated and six unvaccinated.

The Health Officials say to date 34-thousand 937 persons have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; 28-thousand 797 persons had their second dose and 2-thousand 906 received their booster shots.

Total vaccines administered 66-thousand 640.