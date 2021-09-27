SVG records its 6th COVID death this month; total stands at 18

The death of a 69-year-old woman with multiple underlying conditions and who was unvaccinated against COVID-19, has brought to 18 the number of people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to have died of the virus.

The death is the sixth this month.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said that the woman died on Monday of COVID-19 pneumonia, five days after she was admitted to the Argyle Isolation Facility (AIF).

There are currently 19 patients admitted for COVID-19 at the AIF, 18 of whom are unvaccinated and one partially vaccinated.

A further 11 patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Ten are unvaccinated and the vaccination status of one patient is awaiting confirmation, NEMO said.

Meanwhile, 21 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 191 samples processed on Saturday, resulting in a positivity rate of 11%.

One new case was detected on entry screening from Carriacou, and another was detected on exit screen.

All other cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care. Ten rapid antigen positive results were reported for Saturday, NEMO said.

Seven new recoveries were noted over the reporting period, leaving 953 active cases.

Since March 2020, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 3,359 cases of COVID-19, of which 2,388 have recovered.

NEMO said:

“In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

“The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitising and immunisation with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.”

Tags:COVID-19 in SVG