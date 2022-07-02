SVG Red Cross Society attended the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red  Crescent Societies

Director General of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Dora James was among delegates attending the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, held last month in Geneva Switzerland.

Mr. James told NBC News, the General Assembly, which meets every two years, is the highest decision-making body of the IFRC.

She said this year’s Assembly was held with the theme: Local Action: Global Reach, and the discussions focused on the development of National Societies.

Mrs. James said the local Red Cross Society continues to align its plans and programmes with the priorities of the International Red Cross

