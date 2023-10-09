SVG Referees Association to met with SVG Football Federation to discuss matters of assault

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Referees Association are scheduled to met with the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation today to discuss the safety of match officials at Football matches following two incidents in less than a week when Referees were assaulted by players.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Referees Association, Elron Lewis said last week that the Association had withdrawn its services until the matter was resolved.

He said that the Association would hold a Press Conference on Wednesday to update the public on the outcome of today’s meeting.