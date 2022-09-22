SVG remains under Flash-flood watch

The tail end of a tropical wave is affecting the islands and pockets of moderate showers and isolated thunderstorm activity can still be expected here Thursday afternoon.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office says a flash-flood watch remains in effect until 6 pm today.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flood and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Although instability trailing the tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy skies occasionally on Friday, the chance of showers decreases across the afternoon period.

In addition, models suggest an upper level low would be anchored over the islands on Saturday providing support for cloud enhancement. A few isolated showers are anticipated.

The high wind advisory is discontinued. South easterly wind speeds could return to gentle to moderate (15-25 km/h)by Friday and shift to east north easterly from Saturday. Sea conditions are generally moderate with swells ranging between 1.5m to 2.2m.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells especially on eastern coasts.

Seas are likely to continue to improve on Friday. No significant dust haze intrusion is expected during this forecast period.

Meanwhile , Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel says Government Officials are continuing to closely monitor the weather systems that are approaching St. Vincent and then Grenadines.

He said at this morning Media Conference that the Ministry of Transport and Works is carrying out an assessment of damage done as a result of the weather system

