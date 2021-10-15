SVG signs agreement to begin flight operations from UK

The article originally appeared on: searchlight.vc

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Carlos James (left), and Resident British Commissioner of the British High Commission, Steve Moore, show the agreements signed by the minister in preparation for the inaugural direct flight of Virgin Atlantic to SVG.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Carlos James on Monday, October 11, signed two agreements on behalf of the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG), with the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Agreements, signed at the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, were in preparation for the inaugural direct flight of Virgin Atlantic to SVG, a release from the Ministry states.

The signing was witnessed by Resident British Commissioner of the British High Commission, Steve Moore.

The two agreements signed are:

1.Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Aeronautical Authorities of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; and 2.Air Services Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Northern Ireland and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to Minister James, the signing of the MOU and the Air Service Agreement will allow St Vincent and the Grenadines to facilitate direct flights from the United Kingdom.

“We do have a history of trade with the United Kingdom and the signing of these important instruments will enable St. Vincent and the Grenadines to facilitate an even greater movement of people, goods and services, reducing the divide that separates us as global citizens,” the Minister said.

The aviation minister noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ideally positioned to become a significant aviation hub within the Caribbean region. With the signing these instruments, SVG now has greater access to major source markets across Europe which is important to its recovery efforts both in tourism and trade, following the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MOU affirms the intention of both States to comply to the scope of Article 5 of the Chicago Convention, which is to adopt flexible policy, to charter services between the two countries and their willingness in principle, to approve applications for such flights subject to the understanding that reciprocal treatment will be granted by the other Aeronautical Authority.