St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among CARICOM Countries that have signed on to the Partnership Agreement with the African Export-Import Bank.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said the agreement is aimed at expanding Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment relations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PM-AFREXIMBANK.mp3

Photo credit: African Export-Import Bank