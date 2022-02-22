SVG strengthens legislative framework for the Medicinal Cannabis Industry – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has strengthened the legislative framework under which Medicinal Cannabis and associated products can be produced and exported.

This has been done, through the signing of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Medicinal Cannabis Industry Standard and Compliance Regulations 2022. The Signing Ceremony was held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room on Thursday February 17th.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the document puts St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the forefront, in its quest to develop the Cannabis Industry. Minister Caesar also noted that this forms part of the Government’s overall thrust to diversify the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Jerrol Thompson noted that the legislation ensures that Producers have a product which meets international standards and requirements.

The Regulations are expected to be gazetted soon.