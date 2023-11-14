SVG supported a resolution for the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

St Vincent and the Grenadines has adopted the position of the Secretary General of the United Nations that Gaza has become a graveyard for the Palestinian Children.

Speaking at press conference last week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the situation in Gaza as ‘completely unacceptable’.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-GAZA-1.mp3

The Prime Minister noted that they supported and voted for a resolution which called for a humanitarian truce at the United Nations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-GAZA1-1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3