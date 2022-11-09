SVG Teachers Union to host activities to commemorate Teachers Solidarity Week

Teachers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be involved in several activities to observe Teachers Solidarity Week.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union will host the activities from November 12th to 19th with the theme “Adequate Quality Teachers – the Foundation of a Progressive Society”.

Public Relations Officer of the Teachers Union, Fiona Charles outlines the activities planned for the week.

