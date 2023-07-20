SVG to assume chairmanship of the Monetary Council of ECCB

St Vincent and the Grenadines will assume chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank after an official handing tomorrow.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves will succeed outgoing Chairman, the Honorable Council Member for St. Lucia, Phillip J Pierre.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the Handing over Ceremony, the Council will convene its 105 the Meeting where it will receive the Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Following the meeting, the new Chairman will host a media conference, where he will present the Communiqué, and along with other members of the Council, field questions from the media in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony will aired live on NBC Radio tomorrow from 6 pm.

Photo credit: ECCB