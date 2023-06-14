SVG to benefit from UN Women Caribbean project

St. Vincent and the Grenadines along with four Windward islands will be benefitting from a $10 million Canadian project run by UN Women Caribbean and UNFPA Caribbean.

The Build Back Equal Project, funded by Global Affairs Canada, aims to ensure that women and youth-owned businesses have access to affordable and adequate financing, that no one is left behind, that sexual and reproductive health services are more effective, and that survivors of gender-based violence have easier access to the services they require.

This ten-million-dollar Canadian project is being carried out in Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the program’s launch in Dominica, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the regional project is critical because it harnesses the aspirations of four ECS members to serve as a catalyst to achieving our national and regional goals on gender equality.”

The four-year project will contribute to Women’s Economic resilience by taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the barriers women face to economic empowerment and providing increased sustainable opportunities for Women’s economic growth.

Photo credit: UN Caribbean Women Facebook