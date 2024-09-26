SVG to celebrate 45th Independence anniversary with theme “Togetherness, Prosperity and Perseverance”, Read More

This year’s 45th independence anniversary activities will be celebrated under the theme: “Togetherness, Prosperity and Perseverance”.

This was revealed by Member of the National Independence Committee, Esworth Roberts, during a press briefing which was held today to update the nation on a number of matters related to national development.

Roberts said a packed program of activities will take place throughout the entire month of October for Independence.

Roberts also spoke about some of the specific activities that will take place

