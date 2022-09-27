SVG to experience more rainfall in the coming months

Vincentians have been warned to expect more rainfall in the coming months, as the active phase of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The word of caution has come from Director of the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO Michelle Forbes, who said that heavy to moderate rainfall is expected during October and November which are traditionally the months with the most rain.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/RAINFALL-EXPECTED.mp3

Ms. Forbes also encouraged persons to take the necessary measures around their homes to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SAFETY-STEPS.mp3