SVG to host International Music Fest

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will see the return of international acts to the island come October through the hosting of the first international music festival.

This is according to the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Honourable Carlos James while addressing the State of the Tourism Industry Address on Tuesday at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

Minister James said, it is time for the creation of a platforms for local artistes to share the stage with other international acts.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SVG-MUSIC-FESTIVAL.mp3