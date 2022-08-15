SVG to host the opening match of the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Cricket Championship

The Windward Islands versus Leeward Islands opening match of the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Cricket Championship seems to be heading for a draw at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the close of play on yesterday’s second day of the 3-day match, the scores were: The Windward Islands 209 (Captain Akeem Auguste 80, Tarique Edward 65, Noel Leo 28, Nathan Edward 5-30), and 72-0 (Ethan Gibson 36 not out, Stephen Pascal 27 not out(, the Leeward Islands 284 (Nathen Edward 82, Michael Greaves 60, Malique Walsh 38, Joel Andrew 33, Tarique Edward 8-75).

The match will be continuing from 10.00 a. m today.