SVG to Host Youth ODI Cricket Series – NBC SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines will host four Youth One Day Internationals between the West Indies Under-19s and South Africa Under-19s from December 26th to January 3rd at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and the Cumberland Playing Field at North Leeward.

The teams are using the series as preparation for the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in the Caribbean between 14th January and 5th February with matches in Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana.

The Championship will feature 16 teams playing 48 matches. They include Defending Champions, Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates in Group A; debutants, Uganda, India, South Africa and Ireland in Group B. Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea, and hosts, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland in Group D.