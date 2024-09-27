SVG to observe World Heart Day with a red Campaign and community activities

The Ministry of Health in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to join its global counterparts to observe World Heart Day, on Sunday September 29th.

World Heart Day is a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart disease and stroke.

The day is an opportunity for individuals, families, communities, and governments to take action to reduce the impact of cardiovascular diseases (CVD’s), the leading cause of deaths worldwide.

The day emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy heart through lifestyle changes and proactive health management.

Electrocardiograph (EKG) Technician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Sherise Medford tells NBC News as part of the activities to observe World Heart Day they are encouraging people across the country to wear Red.

Medford says they will also be lighting up the garden area in front the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with Red Lights throughout this weekend beginning this evening. According to Medford, lighting monuments red, is also another one of the ways in which global activities are carried out in observance of World Heart Day.

Photo credit:SVGHealth