SVG Tourism Authority successfully completes its 2022 UK Roadshow

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says it has successfully completed its 2022 UK Roadshow.

The roadshows were held from September 26th to September 29th in the cities of London, Bath, Cheltenham and Manchester.

Each night’s event was attended by UK-based travel agents who saw a number of promotional presentations showcasing the multi-island destination of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as specific properties represented.

The Tourism Authority says the roadshow is expected to further bolster travel from Europe to SVG as travel agents are better trained and informed to sell SVG as a destination to their clients in search of “The Caribbean you’re looking for.”

Virgin Atlantic currently operates twice-weekly (Sundays and Wednesdays) flights between London Heathrow International Airport and Argyle International Airport.