SVG Tourism Authority to offer COVID-19 vaccination cards to persons employed in the tourism sector

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is preparing to offer a COVID19 Vaccination Card to persons employed in the Tourism sector to ensure that they can verify their vaccination status when plying their trade.

This was revealed by C.E.O of the SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache during a press briefing which was held today.

Mr. Beache said the COVID19 Vaccination Card which they expect to come into effect by the end of next week will play a very important role in keeping visitors and locals safe.

Mr. Beache explained the information that will be featured on the COVID19 Vaccination Card.

Mr. Beache added that the cards will be provided to Tourism approved operators and they are also preparing to offer this card to other members of the public as well.

He said the cards which will be the size of a regular credit card will come in handy especially for those people who travel a lot.