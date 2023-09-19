SVG Tourism Authority undergoing operational assessment

·1 min read
Home
Local News
SVG Tourism Authority undergoing operational assessment
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Tourism has engaged the services of a Consultancy Group, to conduct an operational assessment of the SVG Tourism Authority.

This is according to Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James, as he provided an update on developments within the Tourism Sector at a Press Conference this week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/JAMES-CONSULTANCY1.mp3

Minister James indicated that Quality Development Manager, Avanell DaSilva is in administrative control of the Tourism Authority.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/JAMES-CONSULTANCY2.mp3

See also

Photo credit: NBC Files

 