SVG Tourism Authority undergoing operational assessment

The Ministry of Tourism has engaged the services of a Consultancy Group, to conduct an operational assessment of the SVG Tourism Authority.

This is according to Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James, as he provided an update on developments within the Tourism Sector at a Press Conference this week.

Minister James indicated that Quality Development Manager, Avanell DaSilva is in administrative control of the Tourism Authority.

