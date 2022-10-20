SVG Under 15 Girls Football Team won the Jewel of the Caribbean Girls Under-15 Football Championship

The St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Under-15 Girls Football Team who won the Jewel of the Caribbean Girls Under-15 Football Championship in Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year will be featured in the next Special Exhibition at the FIFA Museum in Zurich leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup events.

Despite travel hiccups in organizing the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship in Florida, USA from 13th to 21st August, five CONCACAF Member Associations participated the tournament aimed at encouraging, empowering, developing and growing the young aspiring female footballers.

St Vincent and the Grenadines emerged Champions with Grenada second, Antigua and Barbuda third, St. Lucia fourth and Dominica fifth.