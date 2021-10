The content originally appeared on: Asberth News Network

Weak unstable conditions linger across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), but a pocket of dry-air is expected to reduce shower activity across our islands during the night/early Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, cloudiness increases with an approaching tropical wave bringing moderate/heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across SVG by night-fall…Be alert; in areas prone to flash-flooding […]

