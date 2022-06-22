SVG will be represented at this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

A three-member delegation is representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is taking place in Rwanda.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the delegation is headed by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, and also includes Minister of Education, Curtis King and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John.

The Prime Minister was unable to attend this week’s Meeting, after testing positive for Covid 19 last week.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is being held from June 20th to 25th in Kigali, Rwanda.

The official opening of the Meeting takes place on Friday 24 June and will be followed by the main high-level meetings of Heads on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June. The high-level meetings are being preceded by Ministerial Meetings, side events and other activities.

This week’s meeting was due to take place in June 2020 but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic