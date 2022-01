The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be celebrating its National Day at the International Expo in Dubai on February 14th.

And several local Entertainers are among the contingent that will be travelling to Dubai to participate in the event.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on Radio yesterday.

