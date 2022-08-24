SVG wins the Jewels of the Caribbean Invitational Women’s Under-15 Football Tournament

St Vincent and the Grenadines won the Jewels of the Caribbean Invitational Women’s Under-15 Football Tournament which ended in Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday.

The young Vincentian footballers had 2 wins, 1 draw and a defeat to emerge Champions with a superior goal difference over Grenada.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-15s beat Dominica 4-0 in their opening match on 13th August; played to a goalless draw with Antigua and Barbuda on 17th August; and gained a 1-0 win over Grenada 19th August; and were beaten 3-2 by St Lucia on 21st August.

G-Reisa Joseph was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and Kellisha Bowens, the Most Outstanding Defender.