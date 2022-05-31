SVG wins two gold medals at the Friendship Games

St Vincent and the Grenadines won two gold medals at the Friendship Games in Martinique last weekend.

Shaquania Jacobs ran a personal best of 25.15 seconds to win the Under-17 Girls 200 metres.

The other gold medal was won by Zichri Hepburn who won the Under-17 Boys 800 metres in 2 minutes, 01.07 seconds.

Jadiesha Samuel was third in her Girls Under-17 200 metres heats, and clocked 26.08 seconds for a seventh place in the Final.

J’mar Saunders was 5th in the final of the Boys Under-17 200 metres in a time of 22.93 seconds.