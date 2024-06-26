SVGCC Celebrates 15th Annual Graduation Ceremony

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will hold its 15th Annual Amalgamated Graduation Ceremony today, under the theme “Class of 2024: Create Your Legacy“.

Six hundred and ninety-one students will graduate after completing various programs at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Twenty-three from the Division of Nursing Education. Sixty from the Division of Teacher Education.

Two hundred and forty-seven from the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Three hundred and sixty-one from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Senior Lecturer at the UWI Cave Hill Campus, Dr. Halimah DeShong will be the featured speaker for this year’s ceremony. There will also be addresses from Government and Education Officials. The Graduation Ceremony will begin at two this afternoon at the Victoria Park.