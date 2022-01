The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

This year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Men’s Singles Table Tennis Championship will be held from next Monday to 4th February at the Student Union Building on the campus of the College, with play between 11.30 a. m and 5.00 p. m each day.

Sixteen players will compete in four Groups.

COVID-19 Indoor Rules will apply to all matches of the Championship.