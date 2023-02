The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to pay closer attention to protecting the Environment from the effects of plastics.

Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, Louise Mitchell made the appeal during an interview with NBC News.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CLEAN.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com