SVG’s Diabetes and Hypertension Association to host a symposium next week

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association will be hosting a symposium next week as part of activities to observe World Diabetes Day.

Foot Health Practitioner and Member of the Association Janice Oliver- Creese said the symposium will focus on Diabetes Management and Care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/DIABETES-OVERVIEW.mp3

Mrs. Oliver- Creese is encouraging persons to attend the symposium on November 14th where they will be taught best practices when caring for the feet.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/FOOT-CARE.mp3

Foot Health Practitioner and Member of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetic and Hypertension Association Janice Oliver- Creese

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14th.