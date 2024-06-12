SVG’s First Indian restaurant opens in Villa

Boasting an exquisite culinary journey with mouthwatering flavors from Asia, Thailand, China and India and beyond the Palki restaurant located in Villa held a soft opening yesterday.

Speaking at the opening Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Parliamentary representative for the area, Camillo Gonsalves said he was happy to have the Palki restaurant as the latest example of the growth and development in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PALKI-OPENING.mp3

The Minister says that Palki restaurant is an anchor for a strip of restaurants that begins in Arnos Vale and continues along the coast

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PALKI-OPENING1.mp3