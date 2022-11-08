SVG’s Import/ Export Guide officially launched

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Import/ Export Guide was officially launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room this morning.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters spoke about the need for traders to understand Import/Export Management to successfully compete in trade at the border.

Ms. Peters said the trade facilitation agreement of 2017 speaks to the publishing of information for persons to become acquainted with information through easy access.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TRADE-AGREEMENT.mp3

The Foreign Affairs Minister also outlined some of the features of the Import/Export guide.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/GUIDE-FEATURES.mp3