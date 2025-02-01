SVG receives over 7,000 chicks to help with food security  Coca-Cola bottling company to acquire St. Vincent Brewery Ltd  2 Men charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with minors  “Sandals Effect” is one factor credited for SVG’s Tourism boom  Glen Resident Charged with Isaiah’s Murder  SVG’s Georgetown Secondary wins CARICOM High School Agriculture Competition 
Local News

SVG’s Lisha Beache takes 2nd Runner-Up in OECS Queen Pageant 

31 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
Lisha Beache.

By Admin. Updated 12:51 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Lisha Beache has taken the 2nd Runner-Up position in the 2025 Miss OECS Queen Pageant in Dominica.

Miss Beache, who won the First Runner-Up title in the 2024 Miss SVG Pageant was selected to represent the country in the January 31 pageant. 

In the results announced, Beache took second runner-up behind St. Lucia’s Timiqua Deterville who took the 1st Runner-Up title. 

The winner of the Miss OECS 2025 pageant is Kyanna Dyer of Dominica. 

Five contestants competed in the pageant at Carnival City in Dominica. They are Shania A. K. Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda, Kyanna Dyer from Dominica, Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat, Timiqua Deterville from Saint Lucia, and Lisha Beache from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 

The pageant featured six segments, namely a promotional video, creative national wear, a speech, a talent performance, swimwear, and evening wear. 

 

Support us

Related News

25 January 2025

SVG Wins Gold Medal in 2025 Caribbean STEM Olympiads with Garifuna Language project 

18 January 2025

Expert Proposes Salt and Other Measures to Control Millipedes 

20 January 2025

BREAKING: AIA has resumed operations at its aerodrome 

31 January 2025

SVG National Trust announces closure of Fort Duvernette 