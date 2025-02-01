SVG’s Lisha Beache takes 2nd Runner-Up in OECS Queen Pageant 

Lisha Beache.

By Admin. Updated 12:51 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Lisha Beache has taken the 2nd Runner-Up position in the 2025 Miss OECS Queen Pageant in Dominica.

Miss Beache, who won the First Runner-Up title in the 2024 Miss SVG Pageant was selected to represent the country in the January 31 pageant.

In the results announced, Beache took second runner-up behind St. Lucia’s Timiqua Deterville who took the 1st Runner-Up title.

The winner of the Miss OECS 2025 pageant is Kyanna Dyer of Dominica.

Five contestants competed in the pageant at Carnival City in Dominica. They are Shania A. K. Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda, Kyanna Dyer from Dominica, Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat, Timiqua Deterville from Saint Lucia, and Lisha Beache from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The pageant featured six segments, namely a promotional video, creative national wear, a speech, a talent performance, swimwear, and evening wear.