SVG’s shipping industry will benefit from the Port Modernization Project

The Port Modernization Project in Capital Kingstown will significantly improve the way St. Vincent and the Grenadines conducts shipping business with the rest of the world, when it’s completed.

That’s according to Minister of Urban Development Bernarva Browne

The Minister made the point while speaking on radio over the weekend.

Minister Browne said the current Port in Kingstown is sixty years old and while it has seen a number of enhancements over the years, more needs to be done to connect this country to the rest of the world in relation to shipping and logistics.

She said it is expected that with the modern port there will be financial benefits and savings that will be passed on to Vincentians.

Minister Browne said the new port will be a modern facility of the highest international standards that will streamline the country’s shipping activities.

She added that the new port will also improve time efficiency and ease of conducting business.

