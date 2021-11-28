Switzerland to vote on whether to keep Covid restrictions as cases surge

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Voters will have their say on the modifications of a previous Covid law, which were adopted by the Swiss Parliament last March. According to a document from the Federal Council ( Switzerland ‘s federal government), the Parliament changed the law to “extend financial aid to people who could not be supported before or not enough,” as well as “to improve the tracing of contact cases and increase testing capacity.”

It also enacted the legal basis for the introduction of the “ Covid certificate ” — or health pass — “to facilitate travel abroad and to allow the holding of certain events,” according to the Federal Council.

Opponents believe that existing laws are “sufficient to protect the Swiss from Covid-19 or other infectious diseases,” according to the LoiCovid-Non committee, which includes several groups opposing the law. They also argue that the Covid law discriminates against the unvaccinated and would lead to an “unprecedented divide in Swiss society.”

Last month, a spokeswoman for the Friends of the Constitution committee, part of LoiCovid-Non, referred to Switzerland’s health pass as a “health apartheid.” The certificate establishes an obligation to get vaccinated, since the tests are now paid for, Cailler argued. “We are trying to coerce the population through their wallet,” she said.

