Systems are set in place by the government to accommodate students who want to pursue higher education – says PM Gonsalves

The new graduates of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College have been assured that that the government has put systems in place to accommodate students who wish to pursue university education.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed the 14th Annual Graduation ceremony of the College yesterday.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister responsible for Tertiary Education, said that 42 million Dollars has been allocated for post-secondary and tertiary education in this year’s National Budget.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PM-SVGSS1-1.mp3

The Prime Minister further assured the students that more National Scholarships, Bursaries and Exhibition awards would be available, once the students perform well at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PM-SVGSS2-1.mp3

Photo credit: ITFX