T.I. Says People Bullying Kevin Samuels After Death, Female Who Called 911 Speak Out

T.I. scolds people he says are bullying Kevin Samuels after his death.

The woman whom police say was with Kevin Samuels when he passed away is speaking out for the first time as she pushes back against social media users who made fun of her being with the YouTuber.

Samuels reportedly passed away on May 5 at his apartment in Atlanta. There is no confirmed report on his cause of death, but preliminary reports suggest it could have been a heart attack.

The woman who was with Kevin Samuels at the time of his death and who was referenced in a police report on Saturday called out social media users for harassing her.

On her Instagram Stories, she called out people who suggested she was with the YouTuber for a one-night stand.

“It’s crazy how complete strangers try to hurt your character. Believe it or not, there’s still good hearted people in this cruel world. Unbelievable to think I have to clear my name for doing the right thing. Let me find a lawyer and make these people take all this mess down,” she began.

“I’m a humble six figure woman from the Midwest. No need for a one night stand. My family and close friends know I’m a good person. People are evil but sending you love,” she added.

The woman, whose real name is Ortencia Alcantara, was identified by the police report, which said that officers responded after a 911 call from East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning “regarding a person injured.”

The report said on arrival, first responders from the fire department were performing CPR on Samuels. He was not alone as Alcantara was with him and was the one who called the police for help.

The report said the woman told police she had met Samuels the night before, “came to his apartment, and spent the night with him.”

The report said “that early morning Mr. Samuels complained of chest pain, and she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her and proceeded to notify 911.

The report also said that she identified herself as a nurse and had requested that the 911 operator contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Samuels responsive.

Social media users have come up with various theories as they come to grips with the untimely death of Samuels. Among those theories is that Alcantara was there for a one night stand, and some have even posited more sinister theories.

The police have not ruled on Samuels’ death as yet, and it’s unclear if Alcantara is a suspect in the case.

However, fans of the podcast host have been dissecting the life he lived and how he died.

Meanwhile, rapper T.I. said he won’t let people continue to bully Samuels in death in response to social media users sharing that they did not care about Samuels’ death given his rhetoric against black women when he was alive.

“I can’t stand it, I won’t let your bully this dead man, we gon let him rest in peace. Whatever he did, he did and he’s gone… That’s between him and God, him and the lord gon have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in. So I want to see who the f*** want to say something to me while I’m still alive,” he said in a selfie video.

The YouTuber who called himself an image consultant and relationship counselor was famous for his advice to men and women, particularly black women, when it comes to dating. His advice has been called sexist and misogynistic and has left scores of women and men upset at him.