Taiwan and SVG increases co-operation in the field of Education

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that there is to be increased co-operation in the field of Education, between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.
The Prime Minister made the announcement during a News Conference this morning, as he provided an update on his just-concluded one-week state visit to Taiwan.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-EDUCATION.mp3
The Prime Minister outlined some changes to take place in relation to tertiary education.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-EDUCATION-1.mp3
