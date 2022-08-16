Taiwan and SVG increases co-operation in the field of Education

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that there is to be increased co-operation in the field of Education, between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a News Conference this morning, as he provided an update on his just-concluded one-week state visit to Taiwan.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-EDUCATION.mp3

The Prime Minister outlined some changes to take place in relation to tertiary education.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-EDUCATION-1.mp3