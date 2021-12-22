Taiwan donates 10,000 Covid-19 rapid test kits to SVG – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received additional support from the Republic of China, Taiwan, in its fight to contain the spread of the Covid 19 virus.

A donation of 10,000 rapid test kits from the Government and people of Republic of China (Taiwan) were received this morning by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Cabinet Room.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha-Li Lan handed over the donation on behalf of the Government of Kaohsiung City (Taiwan) along with Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

The donation was received by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Health St. Clair Prince. They also received 5,000 packs of antigen rapid test kits and 5,000 packs of antibody rapid test kits.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China, Taiwan, particularly the Mayor of Kaoh-shiung City Chi-mai Chen, Chairman of Eternal Materials and Co. Ltd Kuo Lun Kao and Chairman of Kaoh-shiung City International Exchange Affairs Association Yi Heng Chen who attended the ceremony virtually.

The Prime Minister extended special thanks to the workers who prepared the kits, making the donation a reality.