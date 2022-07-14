Taiwan-SVG Cultural Exchange project launched

A project aimed at fostering cultural exchanges between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan has been launched here.

The project entitled “Spotlight Taiwan – Hairouna Formosa Creative Arts Festival” is fully funded by the Ministry of Culture and the Taiwanese Government at a cost of 30-thousand US dollars.

At an agreement signing ceremony yesterday, Cultural Officer and Coordinator of Spotlight Taiwan, Maxine Browne says the project seeks to promote Taiwan’s culture here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MAXINE-SPOTLIGHT.mp3

Meanwhile … Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan says the two-day Festival will be held in October this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PETER-SPOTLIGHT.mp3

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan.

And … Minister of Culture, Carlos James says the Ministry is continuing to provide opportunities for Creatives to advance their skillsets.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CARLOS-SPOTLIGHT.mp3