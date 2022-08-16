Taiwan to provide technical assistance to SVG for the soon to be constructed modern port facility

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive technical support from the Republic of China, Taiwan in formulating an appropriate management structure for the soon to be constructed modern port facility.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during this morning’s News Conference.

The Prime Minister said a team from Taiwan is expected to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines to provide advice in this area.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PORT-SUPPORT.mp3