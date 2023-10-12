Taiwanese Ambassador commends PM Gonsalves for his role in Taiwan’s inclusion in specialized agencies of the United Nations

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been applauded for his role in Taiwan’s inclusion in specialized agencies of the United Nations.

The commendation came from Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan, during her address at a Reception on Monday, to celebrate Taiwan’s 112th National Day.

Ambassador Fan underscored her country’s commitment to fostering greater cooperation between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FIONA-RELATIONS.mp3

Meanwhile , Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reaffirmed this country’s commitment to the Government and People of the Republic of China, Taiwan.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/RALPH-RELATIONS.mp3

The Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan have established and maintained close diplomatic relations since August 15, 1981.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3