Taiwanese Ambassador expresses his satisfaction to be apart of the current development projects in SVG

The Republic of China, Taiwan continues to leave its footprint in the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Talk Yuh Talk this morning, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan said that they are proud to be engaged in the current development projects across the country.

Lan further added that he is proud to have started new initiatives including cultural and private sector engagements.

Lan’s assignment to SVG is expected to come to an in the July, as he takes up official duties in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan.

He will be replaced by incoming Ambassador Fiona Fen.

Photo credit: ROC Embassies and Missions Abroad